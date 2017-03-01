News 4 mins ago 3:59 p.m.Lakeland man...

News 4 mins ago 3:59 p.m.Lakeland man dies in three-vehicle crash in Fort Meade

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

A motorcycle rider was killed in a head-on crash on County Road 630 approaching Old Brewster Road in Fort Meade Wednesday morning. Polk County Sheriff's Office said that Phillip Brown, 40, of Lakeland, was riding eastbound on his motorcycle on CR-630 when a westbound Chevy Silverado truck driven by Jarrod Lee, 30, of Lake Wales attempted to pass a truck in a passing zone in the eastbound lanes.

