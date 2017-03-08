News 23 mins ago 6:47 p.m.Silver Aler...

News 23 mins ago 6:47 p.m.Silver Alert issued for missing Lakeland man

George Francis Demeree, 83, drove away from his home in the 5300 block of Beulah Land Drive, near the Hillsborough-Polk county line, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday. Demeree has dementia and is not allowed to drive.

