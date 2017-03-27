Man eats pancakes in the middle of the road
The bizarre stunt, which saw him block the eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkwak in Lakeland, Florida, occurred at around 10:30am on Tuesday morning. He was later charged with causing an obstruction and disrupting the free flow of traffic.
