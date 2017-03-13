Lkld residents tired of stinky plant nextdoor
For the last few months, residents along Skyview Drive and a portion of Reynolds Road in Lakeland have been complaining about a terrible odor that keeps wafting in their direction. "It's so bad, you can't stand it.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Thu
|Tommmy
|2
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|Jarana412
|20
|Stock Market
|Feb 16
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC