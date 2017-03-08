Lakeland robbery suspect has long,...
A robbery suspect who was possibly under the influence of drugs grabbed cash from an open cash register at the Save-A-Lot and threw the wad of money into the air before leaving, Lakeland police reported Wednesday. The strange robbery happened before 6:44 p.m. Tuesday, at the grocery store located at 2021 George Jenkins Boulevard.
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|Jarana412
|20
|Stock Market
|Feb 16
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
