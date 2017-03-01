Lakeland police seek missing mother, son

Lakeland police seek missing mother, son

15 hrs ago

Joan Reynolds, 61, and her son Steven Reynolds 31, were last seen at approximately 4:30p.m. Friday in the area of the Metro PCS store, 2826 Lakeland Highlands Road. Joan Reynolds is 5-foot-7, about 280 pounds with black hair and blue eyes.

