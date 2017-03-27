Lakeland middle schooler brings gun to campus
A 14-year-old Lakeland middle school student was arrested after his principal found a handgun and gun magazine in his backpack, police said. Tye P. Bruno, the principal at Southwest Middle School in Lakeland, contacted the school resource officer shortly before noon Thursday in reference to weapon being on campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ABC Action News.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cara Murphy, Brittini Hardcastle (Mar '11)
|Mar 29
|julie4evert
|21
|My Lost Father-Jerry Davis (Aug '10)
|Mar 29
|Ben
|9
|Weird 27 mins ago 9:22 a.m.Pancake prankster ch...
|Mar 25
|Spotted Girl
|5
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar 21
|Hello hello
|3
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|Jarana412
|20
|Stock Market
|Feb '17
|Ben
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC