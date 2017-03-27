Lakeland middle schooler brings gun t...

Lakeland middle schooler brings gun to campus

A 14-year-old Lakeland middle school student was arrested after his principal found a handgun and gun magazine in his backpack, police said. Tye P. Bruno, the principal at Southwest Middle School in Lakeland, contacted the school resource officer shortly before noon Thursday in reference to weapon being on campus.

