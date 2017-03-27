Lakeland man arrested on 65 counts of child molestation
LAKELAND, Fla. -- Polk County Sheriff's deputies arrested a 65-year-old man Tuesday for 65 counts of Lewd Molestation on Victims Under 12. Raulerson was booked into the Polk County Jail on the aforementioned charges and is being held on no bond until a first appearance hearing.
