Kevin Gates Held without Bond
Rapper Kevin Gates is being held without bail, after he locked up again, just as he was being processed for release from jail in Florida yesterday . Kevin Gates was supposed to get out a month early, after completing five months of a 180-day sentence at the Polk County Jail.
