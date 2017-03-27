Kevin Gates Held without Bond

Saturday Mar 25 Read more: WCKX-FM Columbus

Rapper Kevin Gates is being held without bail, after he locked up again, just as he was being processed for release from jail in Florida yesterday . Kevin Gates was supposed to get out a month early, after completing five months of a 180-day sentence at the Polk County Jail.

