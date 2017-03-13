J.C. Penney lists 138 stores closing; 5,000 employees impacted
The move will impact about 5,000 employees, the company said. J.C. Penney said it will provide outplacement support for those who will lose their jobs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSLA-TV Shreveport.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Mar 16
|Tommmy
|2
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|Jarana412
|20
|Stock Market
|Feb '17
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC