Is your local J.C. Penney store closing? Check this list
J.C. Penney announced it would close 140 stores and two distribution centers last month amid cratering sales and lower-than-expected earnings. On Friday the company released the list of specific store closures - all the way from Washington state to Florida, CBS Dallas reported .
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is Steven Lampone a thief and druggie still? (Dec '15)
|Tue
|Hello hello
|3
|Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08)
|Mar 12
|DORY
|80
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|Jarana412
|20
|Stock Market
|Feb '17
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC