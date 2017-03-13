Former Eau Gallie High School bookkeeper arrested for embezzling nearly $120,000, deputies say
A former bookkeeper at Eau Gallie High School, in Viera, was arrested and charged with embezzlement following allegations she stole nearly $120,000 from the school, Brevard County deputies announced Wednesday. Patricia Coleman worked at the school since 1993, investigators said.
