Former Eau Gallie High School bookkee...

Former Eau Gallie High School bookkeeper arrested for embezzling nearly $120,000, deputies say

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: WDBO-AM Orlando

A former bookkeeper at Eau Gallie High School, in Viera, was arrested and charged with embezzlement following allegations she stole nearly $120,000 from the school, Brevard County deputies announced Wednesday. Patricia Coleman worked at the school since 1993, investigators said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDBO-AM Orlando.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Where are the worst crime areas in Lakeland? (Dec '08) Mar 12 DORY 80
Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13) Mar 2 Jarana412 20
Stock Market Feb 16 Ben 1
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Feb '17 Cml 83
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 todayistheday 4
interesting Jan '17 Aaron 1
moving to lakeland Jan '17 253Wanda 2
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Egypt
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,392 • Total comments across all topics: 279,583,627

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC