Florida's New 'Hurricane Hunter' Base on Schedule for Storm Season

Officials say they're on schedule to open the new home base for the U.S. government's "hurricane hunter" aircraft before the Atlantic hurricane season begins. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's planes are specially equipped to collect forecasting data as they fly in and around tropical storms and hurricanes.

