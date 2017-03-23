Florida man enjoys pancake breakfast ... in the middle of an intersection
Kiaron Thomas, a 21-year-old man, faces charges after eating breakfast in the middle of an intersection as a prank. Thomas, shirtless and wearing pajama pants, sat in a folding chair with a small "TV" table in the crosswalk of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway in Lakeland, Florida.
