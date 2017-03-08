Deputies seek Dunedin car theft suspect

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office deputies are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect who stole a 2016 Chevrolet Equinox on Mar. 2 in Dunedin. The car, which had nine baby parrots inside at the time of the theft, was recovered the next day by the Polk County Sheriff's Office in the Lakeland area.

