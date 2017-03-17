Clearfield JCPenney Store Slated for Closure
The JCPenney store, located at the Clearfield Mall, is among the more than 130 stores that are slated for closure nationwide. The list was released weeks after the company announced its intentions of closing up to 140 stores with comparable decisions being made by other retailers, such as Sears and Macy's.
