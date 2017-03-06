Chased by a B-29 Over Florida
"Roger RV-1, continue your crosswind and fly downwind as close as you can. Your traffic is a B-29 on a 45 entry to the downwind."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Air & Space.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Snapchat Name Xchange (Dec '13)
|Mar 2
|Jarana412
|20
|Stock Market
|Feb 16
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb '17
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC