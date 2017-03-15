Celtic Woman Release Special Version ...

Celtic Woman Release Special Version of 'Danny Boy' to Celebrate St. Patrick's Day

In celebration of St. Patrick's Day, CELTIC WOMAN have recorded a new version of the Irish classic "Danny Boy." Recorded at Capitol Records' Studio A utilizing Frank Sinatra's microphone and Nat King Cole's piano--when the multi-platinum international music sensations were in Los Angeles for the Grammy Awards--the track features the angelic voices of Susan McFadden, Mairad Carlin, abha McMahon and the breathtaking new Celtic violinist Tara McNeill.

