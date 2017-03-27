Boston Red Sox opening series: Pirates' Gerrit Cole, Jameson...

Boston Red Sox opening series: Pirate...

Gerrit Cole will start opposite Red Sox righty Rick Porcello in the season opener Monday at Fenway Park. Pirates' Chad Kuhl will start the series finale Thursday vs. either Red Sox lefty Eduardo Rodriguez or right-handed knuckleballer Steven Wright.

