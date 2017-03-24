Arrested for eating pancakes?

It was an unusual sight in the middle of a Lakeland parkway as someone just plopped down their table and decided to have their pancake breakfast in the middle of the crosswalk. The man, seen on video and photos shirtless and wearing green pajama pants, was eating his pancakes in the eastbound lanes of Memorial Boulevard and Brunnell Parkway as traffic tried to move past him.

