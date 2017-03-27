Annual Fun 'n Sun flies into Lakeland

The U.S. Navy's Blue Angels will return to the Sun N' Fun Fly-In Friday through Sunday. The Fly-In runs Tuesday through next Sunday at Lakeland Linder Regional Airport, 4175 Medulla Road, Lakeland.

