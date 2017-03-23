Abraham Shakespeare: Murdered Million...

Abraham Shakespeare: Murdered Millions Lotto Winner's Story On TV One Doc

1 hr ago

Abraham Shakespeare, the murdered Florida lotto winner who was found dead and buried in the backyard of his former lover, Dee Dee Moore, will have his case featured on another crime show. This time, TV One will air the tragic story of money and murder on their hit show Justice By Any Means.

