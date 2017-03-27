About 200 march on South Tampa Publix, Wendy's to protest farm-worker exploitation
About 200 protesters from across the state picketed outside two food giants Wednesday in support of the people who pick tomatoes in Florida. The farm workers, students and church members marched the mile from the Publix GreenWise Market in Hyde Park to the Wendy's restaurant on Kennedy Boulevard Wednesday afternoon.
