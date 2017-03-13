2 Lakeland families displaced by dupl...

2 Lakeland families displaced by duplex fire

Saturday Mar 11 Read more: ABC Action News

A kitchen fire at a duplex in the 1500 block of Moonlite Drive has displaced two families, a Polk County official said. The fire broke out about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at 1525 Moonlite Drive in Lakeland, Polk County spokesman Kevin Watler said in a statement.

