2 Lakeland families displaced by duplex fire
A kitchen fire at a duplex in the 1500 block of Moonlite Drive has displaced two families, a Polk County official said. The fire broke out about 1:15 a.m. Saturday, March 11, at 1525 Moonlite Drive in Lakeland, Polk County spokesman Kevin Watler said in a statement.
