Woman Live Films Herself Giving XXX in Courthouse To "Stay Out Of Trouble" [Video]
A woman has filmed herself performing oral sex on a man inside a Florida courthouse before posting it on Twitter. The 26-year-old, who has since deleted the footage from Twitter , had boasted about the explicit video on social media and joked that it was her way of trying to get her charges dropped and "stay out of trouble."
Start the conversation, or Read more at WCKX-FM Columbus.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb 3
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan 22
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|114
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC