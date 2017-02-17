Weather 10 mins ago 8:53 p.m.Dense Smoke Advisory

FLZ052-181400- /O.NEW.KTBW.SM.Y.0002.170218T0146Z-170218T1400Z/ Polk- Including the cities of Lakeland and Winter Haven 846 PM EST Fri Feb 17 2017 ...DENSE SMOKE ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM EST SATURDAY... The National Weather Service in Tampa Bay Area - Ruskin FL has issued a Dense Smoke Advisory, which is in effect until 9 AM EST Saturday. * VISIBILITY...A combination of dense smoke and fog will locally reduce visibility to under one quarter of a mile into early Saturday morning in the vicinity of the wildfire near Indian Lake Estates in southeast Polk County.

