[VIDEO] Corvette Restomods Welcome as...

[VIDEO] Corvette Restomods Welcome as NCRS Tests Appearance Judging

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Corvettes

Every organization wants to broaden the tent to include more people and that goes for some of the Corvette clubs that we belong to. The National Corvette Restorers Society has embarked on one of the organizations biggest changes in a long time, the inclusion of non-original Corvettes to the judging process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Corvettes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Feb 3 Cml 83
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 todayistheday 4
interesting Jan 22 Aaron 1
moving to lakeland Jan '17 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec '16 Sebrina Craig 6
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 39
Lakeland Electric (Feb '06) Dec '16 Just saying 114
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. American Idol
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Gunman
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,634 • Total comments across all topics: 278,670,896

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC