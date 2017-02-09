Teen Babysitter Comes Up with Hilariously Creative Way to Keep an Eye on Newborn
J'Ann Sorhaindo, a 15-year-old Lakeland, Florida, high school student, had just returned home from track practice when her aunt, Claudia Sorhaindo, who lives next door, asked her to babysit her 2-month-old cousin Ava while she ran an errand. "I couldn't find the baby holster - it was a last minute babysitting thing - and I was hungry, so I put her in [my pants] to keep an eye on her," the CPR-certified teenager told ABC News.
