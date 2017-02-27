Teacher, Asst. Principal muder-suicide victims
Investigators have identified the victims as Samara Routenberg, 39, and Lisa Dawn Fuillerat, 51 of Brandon. Investigators say both women were shot and killed by Fuillerat's estranged husband, Vincent Fuillerat, 53, of Lakeland.
