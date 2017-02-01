Publix to open pharmacy at Nemours on Southbank
Spokeswoman Erin Wallner said Baptist Health, a partner with Nemours, had operated the pharmacy until Walgreens and Baptist Health decided to work together. Nemours is an outpatient specialty care practice that partners with Wolfson Children's Hospital, part of the Baptist Health system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Financial News & Daily Record.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan 22
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan 6
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|114
|Bernard and Janice Caffary of Lakeland, Fla. po... (Mar '15)
|Dec '16
|JANICE CAFFARY
|2
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC