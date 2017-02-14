Polkcounty 5 mins ago 1:56 p.m.Lakeland meter reader attacked by pit bull
Polk County Sheriff deputies responded around noon to a Lakeland Electric employee being attacked by a pit bull on Fish Hatchery Rd. in Lakeland. The woman hit the emergency button on her radio and LPD and Polk Sheriff deputies responded.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb 3
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan 22
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|114
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC