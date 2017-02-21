Polk County Top 10 Most Wanted
Warrant for Attempted armed robbery with firearm Priors Robbery, Possession of cannabis, VOP, battery on person 65 or older, Cannabis sell with intention to sell 1k, Possession of meth, among other drug charges. The Polk County's Most Wanted list is out and more than half of the people on the list are wanted for drugs.
