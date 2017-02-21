Peacock enjoying comforts of home this spring
Born and raised in Wellington, Fla., just a few miles west of The Ballpark of the Palm Beaches, Peacock is enjoying the proximity to the Astros' new Spring Training location. "It's been awesome, I get to sleep in my own bed every night," said Peacock, who will be the Astros' starting pitcher on Saturday in the Grapefruit League opener in Lakeland, Fla., against Detroit.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Astros.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stock Market
|Feb 16
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb 3
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC