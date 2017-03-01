PD: Mother arrested, ran into pond with toddler
A Winter Haven woman has been charged with endangering a child after she reportedly tried to drown herself and a toddler in Lakeland on Monday morning. Laquisha Mosley, 21, and the 2-year-old boy were in a two-vehicle crash at approximately 6:13 a.m. on Memorial Blvd. West at the intersection of I-4.
