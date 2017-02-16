Parents, child workers part of 42 arrested in major Fla. child porn sting
Several parents of minor children or people holding jobs working with children are on the list of 42 people arrested in the Polk County Sheriff's Office recent three-week undercover investigation into child pornography.
