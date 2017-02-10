News 17 mins ago 6:31 p.m.Crash kills...

News 17 mins ago 6:31 p.m.Crash kills one in Lakeland; drugs may have been factor

Drugs may have been a factor in a Lakeland crash Friday that left one man dead, the Polk County Sheriff's Office said. About 12:05 p.m., a Ford pickup driven by Peter Higgins, 36, of Lakeland, was westbound on Duff Road and ran a red light at the intersection with Green Road, deputies said.

