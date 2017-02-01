National Signing Day: Tobias Larry
Tobias Larry, the man with two first names, put pen to paper and then paper to fax machine this afternoon, pledging his fealty to Purdue. Larry is an intriguing 6'2, 200 pound 3* outside linebacker from Lakeland, Florida.
