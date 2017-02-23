Mildred Judd
Mildred Jane Furst Judd, 76, of Lakeland, Florida, formerly of Holton, died Friday, Feb. 17, 2017, at Lakeland Regional Hospital after a battle with leukemia. Survivors include her husband, Aaron Judd of Lakeland, Florida; her son, Jack R. Furst of Milton; her daughter, Kelley Furst of Indianapolis; her stepchildren, Lindsey Judd of Lakeland, Florida, Dena Conatser of Bradenton, Florida, and Mark Judd of Swainsboro, Georgia; a sister, Betty Sexton of North Vernon, Indiana; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
