Man rams into woman's vehicle and throws dog at her

Man rams his car into woman's vehicle and throws his dog at her in desperate attempt to get her to talk to him At a red light, Van Sweringen got out of his car and threw a dog into Fuller's car A Florida man is accused of stalking a woman by following her on the roadway after she dropped her daughter off at school, ramming his car into her truck, and throwing his dog at her through her window. Howard Van Sweringen, 41, faces aggravated battery charges after he was arrested at Lakeland High School in Florida last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.