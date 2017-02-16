Man rams into woman's vehicle and thr...

Man rams into woman's vehicle and throws dog at her

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

Man rams his car into woman's vehicle and throws his dog at her in desperate attempt to get her to talk to him At a red light, Van Sweringen got out of his car and threw a dog into Fuller's car A Florida man is accused of stalking a woman by following her on the roadway after she dropped her daughter off at school, ramming his car into her truck, and throwing his dog at her through her window. Howard Van Sweringen, 41, faces aggravated battery charges after he was arrested at Lakeland High School in Florida last Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stock Market 11 hr Ben 1
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Feb 3 Cml 83
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan 24 todayistheday 4
interesting Jan 22 Aaron 1
moving to lakeland Jan '17 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec '16 Sebrina Craig 6
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 39
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Pakistan
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Syria
  5. Hurricane
  1. North Korea
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Supreme Court
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,590 • Total comments across all topics: 278,938,304

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC