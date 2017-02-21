Lakeland police find missing boy
Jose David Puroll, 12, was last seen at the bus stop at Kennedy and Williamstown boulevards about 4 p.m.. He is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds, and has black hair and brown eyes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stock Market
|Feb 16
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb 3
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC