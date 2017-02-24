JCPenney to close up to 140 stores

JCPenney to close up to 140 stores

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Palm Beach Post

"As a result of the store actions, JCPenney will close a distribution center located in Lakeland, Fla. in early June, at which time operations will transfer to the Company's logistics facility in Atlanta as part of a strategic effort to streamline store support services," JCPenney said in a news release posted on its website.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Palm Beach Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Lakeland Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Stock Market Feb 16 Ben 1
Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12) Feb 3 Cml 83
New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14) Jan '17 todayistheday 4
interesting Jan '17 Aaron 1
moving to lakeland Jan '17 253Wanda 2
News Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06) Dec '16 Sebrina Craig 6
News 18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08) Dec '16 Anonymous 39
See all Lakeland Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Lakeland Forum Now

Lakeland Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Lakeland Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Iraq
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. North Korea
 

Lakeland, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,127,298

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC