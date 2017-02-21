J.C. Penney to close 130-140 stores and offer 6,000 employees early retirement
J.C. Penney announced on Friday its biggest number of stores closings in recent history and indicated the decision will result in it exiting some smaller markets. Penney said it will close 130 to 140 stores over the next few months.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Olympian.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stock Market
|Feb 16
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb 3
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC