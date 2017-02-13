IGT Global orders Tresu flexo press f...

IGT Global orders Tresu flexo press for lottery ticket production

The press will increase the Florida company's capacity to print and convert foil and cards between 8-12 point thickness. Tresu Group has announced the sale of a multi-station flexographic printing line, with additional digital printing capabilities, to IGT Global Solutions Corporation , for printing instant lottery tickets at its facility in Lakeland, FL, USA.

