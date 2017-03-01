Husband accused in double murder-suicide was angry wife left him for a woman, lawyer says
Then the 53-year-old electronic security consultant found out the woman with whom he'd raised two children during 28 years of marriage was in a relationship with another woman. The discovery of Lisa Fuillerat's romance with Samara Routenberg angered him, said Tampa attorney Ralph Fernandez, whose firm represented Vincente Fuillerat during the divorce proceedings.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stock Market
|Feb 16
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb 3
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC