Guy says he stole $7B because Jesus told him to
John Michael Haskew claimed he pocketed $7 billion in a bank fraud scheme - because Jesus Christ chose him to be rich, according to published reports. His god awful excuse got an eye roll from Lakeland, FL., authorities, who arrested him on December 16, WFTV9 NEWs reported .
