Gulf Coast High falls to Winter Haven in state semifinals
LAKELAND, Fla. The Gulf Coast High School girls basketball team advanced to its first Final Four in program history this season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WINK-TV Fort Myers.
Comments
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Stock Market
|Feb 16
|Ben
|1
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|Feb 3
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan '17
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan '17
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan '17
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC