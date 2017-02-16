Former Comcast site prepping for lease

Monday Feb 13 Read more: Financial News & Daily Record

With office space tight in Southside, owners of the former Comcast building in Southpoint are investing in the vacant structure to market it - starting with at least $1.7 million in property and exterior work. 'We're about to start some really cool improvements,' said Jason Isaacson, the founding partner and president of IP Capital Partners LLC. The almost 124,000-square-foot, single-story building offers about 118,000 square feet for lease to a single or multiple tenants.

