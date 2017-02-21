Florida Town Apologizes to ResidentsOffended By - Sexist' Leg Lamp Statue

The city of Lakeland, Florida, apologized after residents complained that its newest statue, inspired by A Christmas Story, is sexist. The statue, by sculptor Joni Younkins-Herzog, depicts a single female leg, wearing heels, thigh-high tights, and a short skirt, and in a further reference to the classic Christmas movie, it's called, "I'll Shoot Your Eye Out."

