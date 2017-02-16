Fla. mom followed by man who tosses dog at her, trails her
A Florida man is facing charges after aggressively following a mother with his vehicle and subsequently confronting her by throwing his dog at her. Kristina Fuller, of Lakeland, Fla., had just dropped off her daughter at school when she noticed a vehicle allegedly cut off school buses to allow for her to freely pass, wfla.com reports .
