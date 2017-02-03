Fla. man hacks bank, tries to steal $7 billion because Jesus wanted him to, officials say

An unemployed Lakeland, Florida, man has entered a guilty plea on charges he made $7 billion in fraudulent wire transfers because Jesus wanted him to be wealthy, court documents say. In a heavily redacted criminal complaint, John Michael Haskew was accused of setting up the wire transfers on Dec. 9 and 10 from "a large, nationally renowned financial institution."

