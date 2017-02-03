Fla. man hacks bank, tries to steal $7 billion because Jesus wanted him to, officials say
An unemployed Lakeland, Florida, man has entered a guilty plea on charges he made $7 billion in fraudulent wire transfers because Jesus wanted him to be wealthy, court documents say. In a heavily redacted criminal complaint, John Michael Haskew was accused of setting up the wire transfers on Dec. 9 and 10 from "a large, nationally renowned financial institution."
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRMG-AM Tulsa.
Add your comments below
Lakeland Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is lakeland a nice place to live? (Apr '12)
|20 hr
|Cml
|83
|New Polk County Arrests & Mugshots (Feb '14)
|Jan 24
|todayistheday
|4
|interesting
|Jan 22
|Aaron
|1
|moving to lakeland
|Jan 6
|253Wanda
|2
|Family of Teen Mourns Dreams Cut Short (Jul '06)
|Dec '16
|Sebrina Craig
|6
|18-year-old arrested in Lakeland double homicide (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Anonymous
|39
|Lakeland Electric (Feb '06)
|Dec '16
|Just saying
|114
Find what you want!
Search Lakeland Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC